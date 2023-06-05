Mid Ulster District Council’s planners are currently considering an application seeking permission to extend a production factory in Maghera.

Lodged by agent Diamond Architecture on behalf of applicant Cunningham Covers the application seeks permission to extend an existing production factory at Glenshane Industrial Park, 42 Tobermore Road, Maghera.

Founded in 1969, Cunningham Covers make made to measure tarpaulin covers, covers for outdoor spaces, bespoke heavy duty covers for the most demanding environments and transport covers and curtains.

According to the application form, the 0.95 hectare site is currently vacant land within an existing industrial yard.

Currently the factory has a net floorspace of 1500m2. Should this application be approved, the net floor space available will increase to 1,611m2.

Currently a total of 67 vehicles (60 staff vehicles, three customer vehicles and four goods or services vehicles) attend the site on a daily basis and this results in a total of 89 people attending the site on a daily basis (85 employees and four others).

A planning statement accompanying the application notes the extension is required by the business to “streamline and maintain the production of the covers to meet existing market demands and sustain the existing workforce”.

It also notes no new traffic movements will be introduced as part of this proposal and claims no new heavy production machinery will be in use in this area as it will be mainly use to lay out covers in preparation for hand fixing as required.

“The noise levels will not be any greater than the existing levels that already operate in connection with the day to day operation of the existing site,” it states.