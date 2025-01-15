The Lisburn Half Marathon route has been changed to avoid traffic pinch points and make the route more flat

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Lisburn Half Marathon event has been rerouted with a DUP councillor delighted his “traditional route” has been shortened by a yard.

The annual June time event, along with the 10k and fun run, attracts over 6,000 participants as one of the key calendar sporting events for the city.

The community and wellbeing committee approved the new routes for all three races after concerns were raised over traffic pinch points including access to Lagan Valley hospital.

Lisburn South Councillor Tim Mitchell said: “I am happy to approve the recommendations for the route changes.

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council has agreed to alter the route of the city's half marathon. Pic credit: Jessica Black.

“I know I must take most of the responsibility for requesting to make the changes.

“However, these changes will take away many of the pinch points in the city.

“As someone who takes part annually I am glad the new changes will also make the route less hilly and will be more flat and practical for ageing legs like my own.”

The new routes for the Half Marathon and the 10k will now not use narrow paths or greenways and will start on Warren Park and run towards Warren Gardens towards Moira Road and then follow the traditional route.

The change to the route is hoped to make the event more accessible to all.

Committee chairperson, Jonathan Craig added: "The route changes should hopefully make things a bit easier for all concerned, not that I would know.

“But, I am delighted that it will make my traditional route a little shorter by about a yard, as I walk from the starting post to the finishing line.”