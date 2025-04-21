The Open 2025: Mid Ulster council's progress on golf offer is 'scandalous', claims councillor
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
While the details of the outreach initiative were not clearly outlined at a recent Development committee meeting of the council, Cookstown UUP representative Councillor Trevor Wilson felt strongly that such an exciting offer deserved to be duly considered, and that a response should be issued in a timely fashion.
Cllr Wilson stated: “As everybody knows, the British Open Golf is coming to Portrush in July.
“I’ve been contacted by somebody close to the R&A, who are trying to expand the British Open further out, the whole experience of it, outside of Portrush, and they approached the council in November 2023 about a proposal with Tobermore Golf Academy.
“They asked for a proposal to be put forward, and the draft agreement was sent to this council in July 2024.
“They have had nothing back since, they tell me. It’s a five-year partnership, they’re willing to put money into it, they have Toptracer [driving range technology] which traces how you’re hitting the ball and where it goes.
“All of this has been sitting, they tell me, from July 2024, and there has been no contact with them or with anybody else since.”
Strategic director of Communities & Place, Ryan Black insisted that the offer was being given due consideration, explaining: “We are aware of the proposal, and just to assure you it hasn’t been sitting doing nothing,” said Cllr Wilson.
“It is going through a due diligence review from an officers’ perspective, and we are looking at the detail because with all of these proposals the devil is in the detail.
“It has been in front of our own departmental management team for consideration, and there’s a bit more work that’s going on in terms of doing that due diligence review.
“At the appropriate time it’ll be brought in front of the committee.”
Cllr Wilson urged Mr Black and his team to act speedily on this matter, adding: “You realise, Ryan, that the British Open is in July, and for it to be sitting for almost a year, if what I’m being told is right, is scandalous.
“There have been leases and things made here that have been pushed through within months. If this is a non-runner, then we should be told it’s a non-runner.
“All I’m saying is that if we’re going to go ahead with it, then we need to do something with it ASAP.”
The senior council officer replied: “I appreciate that, Cllr Wilson. It is a complex proposal, but we will aim to bring a report, or an update at least, to the next committee.”
The committee chair, Councillor Kyle Black (DUP, Carntogher DEA) concurred with Cllr Wilson.
“I agree, I think it is something that needs to be moved on at pace, given the timescales at play here,” he said.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.