Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Mid Ulster council officers have been urged to fast-track their response to a unique golf outreach offer which would see Tobermore Golf Academy being involved in some capacity as part of the 153rd Open at Royal Portrush in July.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While the details of the outreach initiative were not clearly outlined at a recent Development committee meeting of the council, Cookstown UUP representative Councillor Trevor Wilson felt strongly that such an exciting offer deserved to be duly considered, and that a response should be issued in a timely fashion.

Cllr Wilson stated: “As everybody knows, the British Open Golf is coming to Portrush in July.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve been contacted by somebody close to the R&A, who are trying to expand the British Open further out, the whole experience of it, outside of Portrush, and they approached the council in November 2023 about a proposal with Tobermore Golf Academy.

Mid Ulster council officers have been asked to fast-track their response to a unique golf outreach offer, which would see Tobermore Golf Academy being involved in some capacity as part of July 2025’s 153rd Open at Royal Portrush. Picture: unsplash

“They asked for a proposal to be put forward, and the draft agreement was sent to this council in July 2024.

“They have had nothing back since, they tell me. It’s a five-year partnership, they’re willing to put money into it, they have Toptracer [driving range technology] which traces how you’re hitting the ball and where it goes.

“All of this has been sitting, they tell me, from July 2024, and there has been no contact with them or with anybody else since.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Strategic director of Communities & Place, Ryan Black insisted that the offer was being given due consideration, explaining: “We are aware of the proposal, and just to assure you it hasn’t been sitting doing nothing,” said Cllr Wilson.

Councillor Trevor Wilson. Credit: Trevor Wilson

“It is going through a due diligence review from an officers’ perspective, and we are looking at the detail because with all of these proposals the devil is in the detail.

“It has been in front of our own departmental management team for consideration, and there’s a bit more work that’s going on in terms of doing that due diligence review.

“At the appropriate time it’ll be brought in front of the committee.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Kyle Black. Credit: Mid Ulster District Council

Cllr Wilson urged Mr Black and his team to act speedily on this matter, adding: “You realise, Ryan, that the British Open is in July, and for it to be sitting for almost a year, if what I’m being told is right, is scandalous.

“There have been leases and things made here that have been pushed through within months. If this is a non-runner, then we should be told it’s a non-runner.

“All I’m saying is that if we’re going to go ahead with it, then we need to do something with it ASAP.”

The senior council officer replied: “I appreciate that, Cllr Wilson. It is a complex proposal, but we will aim to bring a report, or an update at least, to the next committee.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The committee chair, Councillor Kyle Black (DUP, Carntogher DEA) concurred with Cllr Wilson.

“I agree, I think it is something that needs to be moved on at pace, given the timescales at play here,” he said.