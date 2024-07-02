The police are investigating an alleged altercation at Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The PSNI has confirmed that two separate complaints have been made over an alleged altercation at Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council.

The Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) understands the alleged incident took place in Lagan Valley Island Council chambers following the full council meeting on Tuesday June 25.

The incident is understood to have involved two attendees at the meeting.

The alleged incident happened after the council had been meeting confidentially so the livestream of the meeting had been turned off.

Complaints have been made to the police following an alleged incident at Lagan Valley Island council chambers. Pic credit: Jessica Black

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are investigating reports of assault and threatening and abusive behaviour in relation to an alleged incident on Tuesday, June 25. Enquiries are ongoing at this time.”

The LDRS understands that two separate complaints have been made to the police. One of the alleged parties, Lisburn North Independent Councillor, Gary Hynds told the LDRS: “I can confirm I have made a report to the police and to Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council.”