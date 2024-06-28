Athletes line up for the popular running festival at Hillsborough Castle and Gardens

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

RunThrough, the UK’s largest and Europe’s fastest growing running events company, is pleased to preview the return of the Hillsborough Castle and Gardens Running Festival on Sunday, July 28, 2024.

This highly anticipated event, set against the scenic backdrop of Hillsborough, offers a variety of distances, ensuring there is something for every runner.

With the success of the Hillsborough Running Festival last year, it is anticipated that this year's event will boast even more entries and an elevated atmosphere to previous years.

One runner, Johnny Murphy, from last year’s event stated: “I did the Half Marathon last year and the 10k this year and what a special running day it was.

Running Festival returns to Hillsborough. Pic credit: RunThrough

"It is one of the best organised festivals of running in magnificent grounds with a bunch of amazing marshals who are so pleasant even at the end of a long day.

"I would truly recommend these races to all runners, also it was a wonderful family day. Thank you again RunThrough and Hillsborough Running Festival you are like good wine getting better every year.”

This event’s Charity of the Year is Northern Ireland Hospice and the Hillsborough Running Festival aims to raise awareness and funds for its invaluable work.

Lauren Doherty, Interim Director of Brand and Income at Northern Ireland Hospice, said: “Whatever your race time, you will get the ultimate feeling of achievement knowing you are helping NI Hospice provide specialist palliative care to people in your local community.”

The festival features a diverse range of distances designed to accommodate runners of all skill levels.

The U16 5k provides a perfect opportunity for young runners to experience the joy of participating in a supportive and inclusive running community. For beginners or those seeking a shorter challenge, the Adult 5k is an ideal option.

The 10k, a popular distance, strikes a balance between challenge and accessibility. Lastly, the Half Marathon offers a comprehensive test of endurance, catering to seasoned runners seeking a longer race.

Matt Wood, Co-Founder of RunThrough, added: "The Hillsborough Running Festival embodies our commitment to creating inclusive and engaging race experiences.