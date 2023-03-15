The SDLP has announced that it will be fielding six candidates in the council election this May

The candidates are Pat Catney (Lisburn North), Dee French (Lisburn South), Councillor Simon Lee (Castlereagh South), Councillor John Gallen (Castlereagh South), John Drake (Downshire East) and Jack Patton (Killultagh).
SDLP Leader Colum Eastwood said he was delighted the party had assembled a committed team of candidates with a track record of delivering for their local communities.
Mr Eastwood said “Our SDLP team in Lisburn and Castlereagh have been a strong voice for their community over the past number of years. With just three : ouncillors we have consistently punched above our weight, giving local people a voice and securing positive change right across the area.
“More SDLP councillors will mean better results for Lisburn and Castlereagh and our team will stop at nothing to tackle the issues that matter to people here.”
Former MLA Pat Catney added: “The SDLP believes passionately that council should provide the best services for local people.
“I believe we have assembled a great team of SDLP representatives ready to get to work on behalf of people here. I’d also like to pay tribute to outgoing councillor Johnny McCarthy for all his hard work on behalf of people in this area over the past few years.
“We are determined to be strong advocates for people in this area, to bring communities together to tackle our shared issues and to build a better Lisburn and Castlereagh for everyone who lives here. "
