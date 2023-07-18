Wallace High School wins appeal for housing development on hockey pitch to generate major sports investment

A Lisburn school is set for a major sporting investment following a successful planning appeal to develop housing on its former hockey pitch.

Wallace High School had previously had an application for 11 houses to be built on the site at Magheralave Road refused at Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council in March 2022.

The main issue for the planning committee was whether a safe means of access could be achieved to the public road from the new housing development.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, an appeal was lodged with the local authority’s decision over turned by the Planning Appeals Commissioner, who was not persuaded the proposed access would present a danger to pedestrians or impede traffic.

Lisburn and Castlereagh Council offices at Lagan Valley Island. Picture credit: Jessica Black.

The housing units are to be constructed on Wallace’s old shale hockey pitch.