Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76

Wallace High School wins appeal for housing development on hockey pitch to generate major sports investment

A Lisburn school is set for a major sporting investment following a successful planning appeal to develop housing on its former hockey pitch.
By Donal McMahon, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 18th Jul 2023, 14:17 BST
Updated 18th Jul 2023, 14:29 BST

Wallace High School had previously had an application for 11 houses to be built on the site at Magheralave Road refused at Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council in March 2022.

The main issue for the planning committee was whether a safe means of access could be achieved to the public road from the new housing development.

However, an appeal was lodged with the local authority’s decision over turned by the Planning Appeals Commissioner, who was not persuaded the proposed access would present a danger to pedestrians or impede traffic.

Most Popular
Lisburn and Castlereagh Council offices at Lagan Valley Island. Picture credit: Jessica Black.Lisburn and Castlereagh Council offices at Lagan Valley Island. Picture credit: Jessica Black.
Lisburn and Castlereagh Council offices at Lagan Valley Island. Picture credit: Jessica Black.
Read More
Summer junior golf coaching camp is a swinging success at Castlereagh Hills and ...

The housing units are to be constructed on Wallace’s old shale hockey pitch.

In its application, the school stated the sale and development of the housing site on its lands would support a major capital investment in sport advancement at Wallace High.

Related topics:LisburnCastlereagh City Council