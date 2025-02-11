Planning permission has been granted for the retention of a laser clinic operated from home – albeit from a detached temporary building – in Waringstown.

The planning application for 123 Clare Road was lodged by Tommy Heggan of Curran Road, Larne, on behalf of Mrs S. Doonan, who lives at 123 Clare Road.

In their report, planning officers point out that working from a separate building, even in one’s yard, isn’t technically viewed as ‘home working’, which is why planning permission is necessary.

“It’s a detached building, therefore it does require planning permission in its own right,” the report says.

Planning permission has been granted for the retention of a laser clinic in Waringstown for laser hair removal and tattoo removal. Picture: unsplash (generic tattoo image).

“The applicant has advised that the laser clinic would be used for laser hair removal and tattoo removal. This treatment can only be carried out in Northern Ireland on premises which are registered as independent hospitals, and by laser therapists who are registered with the RQIA.

“These premises and operators must meet and comply with their regulations and guidelines, as the machines which are being used to administer these treatments are using a medical grade 4 laser, which requires specialist training and qualification.”

The detached building is very basic – there is no foundation – however it is an adequate facility for the purpose outlined above, as the report explains: “The interior of the clinic will consist of a treatment room, a changing room, and store etc.

“The applicant has stated that they will provide a niche service and that people will travel for individual appointments.

The tattoo and hair removal clinic will operate from a temporary building. Credit: ABC planning portal

“The existing access to Clare Road is substandard, and the proposed plans show an improved access of 2.4m x 70m. The proposed parking spaces, including the remaining parking for dwelling, are clearly annotated on the plan. As such the parking provision is sufficient to accommodate the proposal.

“Due to the nature of the application, customers arrive by appointment only. [The number is] likely to be a maximum of 4/5 on any day, with no overlap of customers. There will be no loss of amenity for neighbouring residents.

“The existing secondary access to 123 Clare Road shall be permanently closed and the verge properly reinstated to DfI Roads satisfaction, prior to the commencement of any other development hereby approved, in order to minimise the number of access points on to the public road.”