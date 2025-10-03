'Why should we wait for a tragedy before action is taken?': Councillors call for more 20mph speed limits at schools in Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon

A fresh appeal has been made for more schools within the Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon (ABC) council area to be included in the 20mph speed limits scheme.

Cusher councillors have renewed calls for the 20mph speed limit signs to be erected at Clare Primary School near Tandragee, Derryhale Primary School in Craigavon, and two schools in Markethill.

The elected representatives made their comments at the latest monthly meeting of the council, as it had been announced that three schools in the Armagh area are going to be provided with such signage.

The schools in question are Drumhillery PS, Middletown; Foley PS, Ballymacnab Road, Armagh; and St. Mary’s PS, Tassagh.

DfI traffic engineer, Denver Brown explained in correspondence to ABC Council: “The existing school warning signs will be replaced with new signs indicating both the presence of the school and the part-time speed limit.

“These speed limits will be operational only when the lights on the signs are flashing, and the timings will be strictly controlled to coincide with peak school activity periods.

“The Department is currently preparing the necessary legislation to implement these changes.”

Councillor Keith Ratcliffe (TUV) remarked: “I’d like to start off by welcoming these new part-time 20mph speed limits that’s been rolled out at some of the schools across the borough.

“These are definitely a step in the right direction, whenever it comes to protecting our school children.

“But I have to say there’s a glaring omission outside Markethill High School, on the Mowhan Road.

“We still have no reduced speed limit, despite the clear dangers raised time and time again by myself, parents, staff of the school and local residents. Why should we wait for a tragedy before action is taken? This road is busy, heavily used on a very fast stretch of the road, and pupils are crossing it every day.

“I’d like to propose and ask that the council writes to the Department for Infrastructure (DfI), urging them to urgently revisit the case for a lower speed limit outside Markethill High School, and at the same time to deliver a pedestrian crossing at Markethill Primary School.

“Let’s make it clear here tonight that the safety of our children in Markethill is every bit as important as everywhere else throughout the borough.”

Alderman Paul Berry (Independent) concurred with the TUV representative, remarking: “I’m more than happy to second this proposal from Cllr Ratcliffe.

“I would concur with the comments that have been made. I actually had written to the DfI Minister, who very promptly came back and assured me that it would be considered in relation to the 20mph speed limit outside Markethill Primary School and Markethill High School.

“This Mowhan Road is a very busy road. A lot of traffic on it, a lot of children crossing the road from the town itself, but also from the rural areas.

“And whilst I welcome the Minister’s letter engaging with the principals of both schools and the parents who raised it with me, I think it’s very important that we continue to keep the pressure on this, to ensure that one day a speed limit will be put on this road.

“I’m glad that there is progression in relation to the pedestrian crossings which hopefully will be happening sooner rather than later.

“So, there is progress being made, but I think it’s important that we should write to Denver Brown, the traffic engineer, to keep the pressure on, and ask why Markethill wasn’t [put] on this list [of approved 20mph speed limit requests], and pressing him for it.”

The Tandragee representative went on to mention another school where he feels 20mph signage is badly needed, namely Clare PS, close to the market town.

Ald Berry stressed the urgent need for such signage at the Cloghoge Road school: “One that always comes up every year is Clare Primary School, which is also a constant problem and concern for the school and its parents.

“So, I’d like that added to the list and I’m happy to second it.”

Alderman Gordon Kennedy (UUP) explained that he too was anxious to see 20mph signs erected outside the two schools in Markethill, and at Clare PS: “I have written to the Minister regarding the speed limits in Markethill as well, and the chair of the board of governors has been on.

“I had phoned DfI in June. They were looking at meeting with them before the end of June and I rang again in July, and they said the person dealing with it had been moved up the ladder and it was a different person who was now dealing with it. It is now the end of September, and I’m still waiting on that phone call back, which I think is quite unacceptable.

“I think Roads Service are here next month, so hopefully we can get a [stronger] message across.

“Outside Markethill High School, it’s still officially a 40mph [speed limit], the 30mph zone [only] kicks in between the two schools, so it’s totally unacceptable.

“And as Paul says as well, Clare Primary School is another school on a very busy road that has no speed limit, so I’m happy to second his proposal to include Clare Primary School.”

Alderman Gareth Wilson (DUP) agreed with everything that had been said, and went on to name another school where he feels 20mph signage is badly needed.

He stated: “I totally concur with everything that’s been said. I think we’ve been very diligent Cusher representatives over a long period in terms of these issues and in terms of lobbying, and that’s evident tonight in the commentary.

“It’s just to see if Derryhale PS [in Craigavon] could also be added to that. I know that’s been raised a number of times.”