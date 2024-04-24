Wind turbine proposal 130 metres from historic monument in Templepatrick area turned down

A planning application for a 44.5 metre wind turbine outside Templepatrick was refused by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council’s Planning Committee at a meeting on Monday evening.
By Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 24th Apr 2024, 17:50 BST
Updated 24th Apr 2024, 17:54 BST
Planning officer Ashleigh Wilson told the committee the proposed site at Lylehill Road is three miles south of Templepatrick. The officer said it is considered the proposal would “result in an adverse impact on the integrity of the setting of the natural environment”.

A report to the committee states the proposed location of the turbine is approximately 130 metres from Lyle Hill Scheduled Historic Monument which comprises a palisaded enclosed settlement dating back to the Neolithic period (approximately 3000 BC).

“The hill summit also contains a scheduled round burial cairn which is described as likely dating back to the Early Bronze Age. The Scheduled Monument is legally protected under the provisions of the Historic Monuments and Archaeological Objects (NI) Order 1995.”

Wind turbine. Pic: Local Democracy Reporting ServiceWind turbine. Pic: Local Democracy Reporting Service
Wind turbine. Pic: Local Democracy Reporting Service

The report also states: “HED (Historic Monuments Department) has assessed this application and due to the scale, nature and proximity of this proposal to the scheduled monument, HED advises that it would result in adverse impacts upon critical views of the monument from the surrounding landscape and from the monument over the surrounding landscape.

“Due to the scale, nature and proximity of the proposal, it would adversely dominate the monument and change the intrinsic character of the monument’s setting.”

In addition, the site falls within the Landscape Character Area of Derrykillultagh.

The committee was also advised Belfast International Airport has objected to the proposal, in particular, with regard to the turbine height of approximately 44.5 metres, which it says, would “form the highest obstacle in this area”.

The report highlighted: “This infringement means the turbine would be in a clear line of sight to Belfast International Airport radar and would cause reflections and paint a false display on the radar screen when the turbine is rotating.

“This has a significant impact on the radar service provision to both arriving and departing aircraft.”

The report also said residential amenity concerns remain in relation to potential “shadow flicker” from the turbine.

Threemilewater Ulster Unionist Councillor Stephen Cosgrove proposed to accept the recommendation to refuse the application, seconded by Threemilewater Alliance Alderman Tom Campbell. Councillors voted unanimously to refuse the application.

