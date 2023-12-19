Crisis in the health service should focus minds on return to Stormont - Martin

Cookstown SDLP Councillor Kerri Martin has said that the crisis in the health service should focus minds as parties discuss a return to Stormont.

She said that a restored Stormont would not be a panacea for the current issues but was needed to begin the process of transformation.

The Mid Ulster Councillor said: “As people across the North get ready for their Christmas celebrations, I would ask them to bear in mind all the people on health service waiting lists, sitting in accident and emergency departments waiting to be seen, waiting on beds in hospital and those currently receiving medical care. Spare a thought for our tireless health staff, many of whom will be giving up a Christmas at home with their families so that they can care for people who need it most.

“I have lost count the number of times myself or SDLP colleagues have been contacted by constituents incandescent with rage over an experience with the health service. Stories of people in their 80s and 90s being forced to wait hours for ambulances, or even days in A&E with no comfort whatsoever are sadly becoming the norm, but we can’t allow ourselves to be numb to them. People deserve so much better.

SDLP Councillor Kerri Martin. Credit: Submitted

“For nearly two years we have been without a government and, in that time, we have been powerless to do anything about the crisis unfolding in our health service. This situation hasn’t developed overnight, for years we have been delaying much needed transformation and the Covid-19 pandemic brought things to a head, pushing the health service itself and its staff beyond breaking point.