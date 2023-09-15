Sinn Féin MLA Emma Sherrin has said PSNI delays to the inquest into the murder of GAA official Sean Brown are unacceptable.

The Mid Ulster MLA said: "At today's inquest the family of Sean Brown, who was shot dead by loyalists in Bellaghy in 1997, was told of further delays in the disclosure of police material about the shooting.

“The Brown family are waiting almost 18 years on an inquest. They have already waited too long.

Sinn Féin Mid Ulster MLA Emma Sheerin. Credit: Contributed

"These families are entitled to justice and it is totally unacceptable that they have had to face continual delays.

"Now the British Government wants to the pull down the shutters on these families and efforts to get truth and justice with its Act of Shame.

"Sinn Féin will continue to support the Brown family and others in their campaign for access to truth and justice."