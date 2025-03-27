Dillon call for regulation of non-surgical cosmetic treatments to safeguard clients and practitioners

By Stanley Campbell
Published 27th Mar 2025, 16:21 BST

Mid Ulster Sinn Féin MLA Linda Dillon has said regulation of non-surgical cosmetic treatments is needed to safeguard both clients and qualified practitioners in the industry.

As a member of the Health Committee, Linda Dillon has called on the Health Minister to improve regulation of the industry.

Sinn Féin brought a motion to the Assembly calling for the regulation of non-surgical cosmetic products and procedures last year.

Ms Dillon stated: “Non-surgical cosmetic procedures like botox and dermal fillers are becoming increasingly popular, and it’s crucial that we establish proper regulations to ensure the safety of patients and protection for practitioners.

Mid Ulster MLA Linda Dillon

“At present, there’s nothing preventing a young teenager from undergoing a non-surgical cosmetic treatment, so an important first step would be to consider an age limit for these procedures, while looking at possible exemptions for those who need skin grafts or reconstructive surgery.

“We already have regulations in place for young people using sunbeds, so it makes sense to have similar rules for those undergoing non-surgical cosmetic treatments.

“We also need regulations surrounding the training of professionals.

"There needs to be a regulatory body such as RQIA, or a similar body, to provide oversight to guarantee treatments are being administered safely and in compliance with any new regulations that might be introduced."

The local MLA said that such measures would protect professionals in the industry, as well as clients, while promoting best practices and ensuring people’s safety.

The Department of Health has said they have no current plans to introduce mandatory licensing for non-surgical cosmetic procedures.

