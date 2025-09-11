SDLP Mid Ulster MLA Patsy McGlone has said the discovery of toxins in the flesh of some fish at Lough Neagh underlines the need for action.

Mr McGlone said every party at Stormont must back plans to save the lough.

He said: “We are getting to the stage where it seems that barely a week goes by without more distressing news about the state of Lough Neagh. While the Food Standards Agency has said fish in the lough remain safe to eat, if we ever reach the stage where that is no longer the case it will have devastating consequences for those who rely on the lough for their livelihoods.

SDLP Mid Ulster MLA Patsy McGlone | Supplied

“It’s clear that the problems at the lough will not be solved overnight – but we have seen blue-green algae over the past few summers and progress in tackling it has been far too slow. With the changing of the seasons we cannot allow Lough Neagh to fall off the political agenda, the algae may diminish, but these problems won’t and they will return next summer.

“I welcome the U-turn from Sinn Féin in the Assembly this week following an SDLP Opposition motion calling for everything possible to be done to save the lough. We need to find an agreed way forward, led by the AERA Minister, that involves all stakeholders – including farmers – so that we can safeguard our most precious natural resource.”

A public meeting on the issues facing the lough was held at Kinturk Cultural Centre, outside Cookstown, on Monday night held from political representatives and campaigners.