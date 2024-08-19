Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Upper Bann MLA Doug Beattie has resigned as leader of the Ulster Unionist Party.

Mr Beattie, a former Captain in the Royal Ulster Rifles who was awarded the Military Cross, took over as leader of the UUP in May 2021.

UUP Leader Doug Beattie Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

It is understood there have been tensions within the Ulster Unionist Party in recent months.

In a statement issued by the Ulster Unionist Party, Mr Beattie said: “Leading the Ulster Unionist Party has been a huge honour. I took over as the leader at the beginning of a three-year election cycle with an overall aim of addressing the party decline, enhancing party influence across these islands and returning the Ulster Unionist Party to Westminster.

"Following the recent General Election results the party has now returned to the green benches after an absence of seven years. Our share of the vote had increased slightly, and we have also elevated a member to the House of Lords. This is something we have not achieved in thirteen years; a move that demonstrates our increased influence at the highest levels of Government.

"The party will now re-establish its Parliamentary Party to help increase our influence and ensure the Ulster Unionists voice, promoting a positive, optimistic, pro-union vision, is heard.

"These are small successes on the back of a difficult electoral results with a lot of work still to do, particularly in border constituencies. Nevertheless, they are successes which requires momentum to capitalise on the opportunities they present.

"It has not been easy and at times it has been both lonely and isolating. I am no stranger to leadership and that is how it often feels in taking a toll both physically and mentally. It also strains friendships and political relationships.

"It is now clear that some believe the momentum needed to keep the Ulster Unionist Party moving in the right direction cannot come from me. Irreconcilable differences between myself and Party Officers combined with the inability to influence and shape the party going forward means that I can no longer remain the Party Leader. Therefore, I shall stand down as the Party Leader and allow the party to immediately begin the process to select a new leader who may maintain the confidence of the party and continue the momentum I have started.

"It is important to acknowledge the loyalty and support from many within the party. This includes the MLA group and many other elected and non-elected members. I must also acknowledge that some did not agree with the direction and path I set for the party and the vision I promoted. I hope they can see that in the long term only an inclusive Ulster Unionist Party, promoting a positive message, can secure our future. I hope the new leader is given the freedom to act.”

After retiring from the Army Mr Beattie joined the UUP and was elected as a councillor in 2014 before winning a seat in Upper Bann in the assembly election two years later.

Mr Beattie had been a very popular leader of the Ulster Unionist Party and his arrival boosted party morale with what became known as a the ‘Beattie Bounce’. However, after three years in the hot seat, dwindling election results and a return to Stormont, it appears tensions emerged.