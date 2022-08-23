DUP Councillor defends Lisburn Council as it is revealed it spent just £22.50 per bonfire on 11th night clean-ups

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council (LCCC) expenditure was revealed this week, as the summer season of Orange Lodge and Royal Black Preceptory marches comes to a close at the weekend.

The cost of clean-ups in the district came to a total of £180 for eight bonfires, compared to thousands of pounds spent in other council areas such as Newry, Mourne and Down District where £6,000 was spent on the clean-up at three bonfire sites.

LCCC was asked to confirm reasons for its spend.

A Northern Ireland bonfire. Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council has spent an average of just £22.50 per bonfire on their 11th night clean-ups.

“Each site only required the removal of a small amount of debris as the main material used appeared to be wood and had burned away.”

The low cost comes against a backdrop of recent figures showing that more than £800,000 has been spent on bonfire clean-ups and protecting property from fires over the last three years.

Lisburn North councillor, Jonathan Craig (DUP) who sits on the leisure and community development committee has lauded the local people of the district who have helped to keep the cost to the ratepayer minimal.

He said: “The figure is low because the council works with local communities who act responsibly and not only hold bonfires, but clean up themselves, leaving little work for the council to do.