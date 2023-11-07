DUP MLA reports 'grotesquely offensive' post about Ulster Scot Protestants by Joe Brolly to PSNI
Mr Buchanan says he reported the post, which appeared on X formerly Twitter, earlier this week and police officers have contacted him to confirm receipt of his request for an investigation.
In a statement, he said: “To suggest that 'Ulster Scot Protestants' support genocide is grotesquely offensive. Just why would someone such as Mr Brolly throw out such a weighted statement? This post has received more than four hundred thousand views on X.
"I am an 'Ulster Scot Protestant', and along with tens of thousands of other Protestants in Northern Ireland, I do not support genocide of any nature.
"Whatever the rights or wrongs in the Middle East, people in Northern Ireland should be more circumspect with their words and step back from baseless sweeping generalisations. Just what is the purpose of branding an entire religious identity in Northern Ireland in such a grotesque manner?
"There are lots of identity groupings in Northern Ireland. People can be grouped by faith, colour and community background but would Joe Brolly have made such a sweeping statement about any other group?”
The Mid Ulster politician added: "What happened on 7 October in the Hamas terrorist attack was an outrageous hate fuelled murder frenzy by terrorists who not only hate Israel but hate the Jewish people. It should be our goal to remove any semblance of hatred from society.”