Education minister Paul Givan rejects integrated status for two schools over low numbers of Catholic pupils

​The education minister has rejected applications for integrated status from two Bangor schools over low numbers of Catholic pupils – prompting outrage from the Alliance Party who say its what parents had wanted.

Bangor Academy and Rathmore Primary School had both sought integrated status – something Paul Givan has said that he has “regularly” done in other cases. However, the DUP minister said the percentage of Catholic children attending both schools “has ranged between two and three percent” – and he did not see that situation changing.

Minister Givan said: “When a school transforms to Integrated, the precise religious balance within the school will vary depending on local circumstances. When considering the demographics of the local area, the extremely limited and historic enrolments from the Catholic community and the availability of both Catholic maintained and other integrated options, I believe there is insufficient evidence that reasonable numbers could be achieved in the future.

“I would anticipate that changing the status of Bangor Academy to integrated would only have a marginal impact on the number of Catholic children attending the school. Even on the most optimistic analysis, it would appear highly unlikely that reasonable numbers could be achieved.

“The proposal contained insufficient evidence of how these issues could be overcome and when applying the statutory test of whether it was likely that the school would provide ‘integrated education’ namely, the education together of those of different cultures and religious beliefs and of none, including reasonable numbers of both Protestant and Catholic children or young persons, I do not believe the conditions are currently met or that they could be met if this proposal was to be approved”.

Alliance MLA Connie Egan expressed outrage at the decision, saying the minister had effectively blocked integrated education across North Down. Her colleague Nick Mathison, Chair of the Assembly’s Education Committee, said the party’s Integrated Education Act “clearly outlined” the department’s “duty to encourage, facilitate and support integrated education”, arguing the decisions run contrary to that.