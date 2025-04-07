Every child must have access to a pre-school placement - Dillon

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sinn Féin MLA Linda Dillon has called on the Department of Education to ensure every child has the opportunity to avail of a preschool placement.

The Mid Ulster MLA made the comments in the Assembly on Monday following last week’s emails sent in error to parents by the Education Authority regarding preschool and primary 1 placements.

“The start of a child’s educational journey is a significant milestone for families—one that can already be stressful. This has only added to their concern and uncertainty.

“I have been contacted by many parents and preschool providers about a severe shortage of placements for children in nursery.

Linda Dillon MLA | Supplied

“Many working parents are being told that there is no available pre-school placement for their child. Every child should have access to a pre school placement.

“I am calling on the Education Minister to direct the Education Authority to take a flexible approach to the number of placements within community settings to ensure that sufficient places are available to meet the needs of every child.”

The local MLA said the minister must also work closely with providers, parents and families to deal with this current challenge.

The Education Authority has apologised and launched an investigation into how parents were mistakenly emailed about their child's school place almost a week early.

