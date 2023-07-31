Register
Executive needed to start fixing problems in health service - Dillon

Sinn Féin MLA Linda Dillon has expressed concerns after it was revealed that almost of 20% of GP training places are not being filled.
By Stanley Campbell
Published 31st Jul 2023, 16:17 BST
Updated 31st Jul 2023, 16:40 BST

The party’s health spokesperson said: “At a time when GP services are badly needed with surgeries under significant pressure due to staff shortages, it is very concerning to learn that almost a fifth of GP training places have yet to be filled.

“While the numbers and needs of patients are growing we are losing GPs through retirement, stress and changing work patterns.

Sinn Féin MLA Linda Dillon has expressed concerns after it was revealed that almost of 20% of GP training places are not being filled. Credit: MARISA_CASHILLSinn Féin MLA Linda Dillon has expressed concerns after it was revealed that almost of 20% of GP training places are not being filled. Credit: MARISA_CASHILL
“Over 13 years of savage and cruel Tory cuts have decimated public services and has left health services at breaking point.

"We need all parties working together around the Executive table to start fixing the problems in our health service as it continues to deal with unprecedented challenges.”

The Department of Health is funding 121 training places but only 99 junior doctors have taken up the offer.

Related topics:Sinn FeinDepartment of Health