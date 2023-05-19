Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Popular EastEnders character teases possible return to Albert Square
Phillip Schofield has left This Morning after 20 years
Levi Davis’ instagram active months after X Factor star vanished
Flight makes ‘emergency stop’ after customer notices ‘burning’ smell
Escape to Chateau pair break silence after Channel 4 axe
English singer Jessie J gives birth to baby boy

First councillors elected for Newtownabbey DEAs

The first seats have been declared for seats across Antrim and Newtownabbey borough in the local government election 2023.

By Russell Keers
Published 19th May 2023, 14:54 BST
Updated 19th May 2023, 17:34 BST

The DUP’s Alison Bennington has topped the poll in Glengormley Urban with 1,432 first preference votes.

Eamonn McLaughlin (Sinn Fein) has also been deemed elected to the Glengormley Urban DEA on the first count with 1,280 votes.

Paula Bradley (DUP) has been deemed elected after stage two.

Most Popular
Jeannie Archibald-Brown celebrates being elected for Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council at the Valley Leisure Centre count in Newtownabbey today. (Stephen Davison/Pacemaker).Jeannie Archibald-Brown celebrates being elected for Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council at the Valley Leisure Centre count in Newtownabbey today. (Stephen Davison/Pacemaker).
Jeannie Archibald-Brown celebrates being elected for Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council at the Valley Leisure Centre count in Newtownabbey today. (Stephen Davison/Pacemaker).

In Ballyclare, Jeannie Archibald-Brown (DUP) has been elected after stage one of the count with 1,655 first preference votes. Her party colleague Helen Magill has been elected after stage two of the count.

In Antrim DEA, Lucille O'Hagan (Sinn Féin) with 1,270 and Neil Kelly (Alliance) with 1,091 votes have been deemed elected after the first stage.

Read More
Local government election 2023: Antrim and Newtownabbey candidates

In Dunsilly, Henry Cushinan (Sinn Fein) was elected after the first count with 1,390 votes. His party colleague Annie O'Lone was deemed elected after the second stage with a total of 1,312 votes.

Sinn Fein's Annie O'Lone, Lucille O'Hagan and Henry Cushnahan celebrate being elected for Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council at the Valley Leisure Centre.(Stephen Davison/Pacemaker).Sinn Fein's Annie O'Lone, Lucille O'Hagan and Henry Cushnahan celebrate being elected for Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council at the Valley Leisure Centre.(Stephen Davison/Pacemaker).
Sinn Fein's Annie O'Lone, Lucille O'Hagan and Henry Cushnahan celebrate being elected for Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council at the Valley Leisure Centre.(Stephen Davison/Pacemaker).

Linda Clarke (DUP) was deemed elected after stage six.

The DUP's Alison Bennington celebrates being elected for Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council at the Valley Leisure Centre. (Pic Stephen Davison/Pacemaker).The DUP's Alison Bennington celebrates being elected for Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council at the Valley Leisure Centre. (Pic Stephen Davison/Pacemaker).
The DUP's Alison Bennington celebrates being elected for Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council at the Valley Leisure Centre. (Pic Stephen Davison/Pacemaker).
Related topics:DUPAntrimNewtownabbeySinn Fein