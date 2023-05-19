The first seats have been declared for seats across Antrim and Newtownabbey borough in the local government election 2023.

The DUP’s Alison Bennington has topped the poll in Glengormley Urban with 1,432 first preference votes.

Eamonn McLaughlin (Sinn Fein) has also been deemed elected to the Glengormley Urban DEA on the first count with 1,280 votes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Paula Bradley (DUP) has been deemed elected after stage two.

Jeannie Archibald-Brown celebrates being elected for Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council at the Valley Leisure Centre count in Newtownabbey today. (Stephen Davison/Pacemaker).

In Ballyclare, Jeannie Archibald-Brown (DUP) has been elected after stage one of the count with 1,655 first preference votes. Her party colleague Helen Magill has been elected after stage two of the count.

In Antrim DEA, Lucille O'Hagan (Sinn Féin) with 1,270 and Neil Kelly (Alliance) with 1,091 votes have been deemed elected after the first stage.

In Dunsilly, Henry Cushinan (Sinn Fein) was elected after the first count with 1,390 votes. His party colleague Annie O'Lone was deemed elected after the second stage with a total of 1,312 votes.

Sinn Fein's Annie O'Lone, Lucille O'Hagan and Henry Cushnahan celebrate being elected for Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council at the Valley Leisure Centre.(Stephen Davison/Pacemaker).

Linda Clarke (DUP) was deemed elected after stage six.