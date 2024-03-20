Former independent councillor says 'TUV is a good fit' for him as he joins party
and live on Freeview channel 276
Cllr David Clarke was co-opted onto the local authority last year as a DUP representative after former councillor Cheryl Brownlee replaced the party’s long-serving East Antrim MLA, the late David Hilditch, at Stormont.
However, months into his term as a DUP representative, Mr Clarke, who grew up in the Greenisland area, left the party after alleging he faced bullying.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The DUP did not respond to a request for a comment on the issue at the time.
After sitting as an Independent unionist since January, Mr Clarke confirmed this week he has joined the TUV.
Speaking to the Carrick Times, Cllr Clarke, who works as a special educational needs teacher, explained: “I am delighted to be in the TUV. A new day has dawned in Carrickfergus and I am looking forward to serving the people of Carrick Castle DEA and doing well for residents across Mid and East Antrim borough as a new member of the TUV party group.
“The party makes the traditional case and has strong unionist values.”
Advertisement
Advertisement
Cllr Clarke, who attended the party’s conference at the weekend, added: "I relished the role of being an Independent councillor, but it left me vulnerable without a party machine behind me. I didn’t apply to join the TUV all that long ago - a couple of weeks ago. I am glad I have been accepted as a party member and being part of a strong TUV team on the council.
"I like Jim Allister’s politics. He is a man of principle and integrity and the party is a good fit for me.
"Delivering for the people is central to everything I am wanting to do and making sure they have value for money. I have enjoyed helping constituents and working with residents and community groups on a number of issues and I will continue to do this as a TUV member.”