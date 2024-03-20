Former independent councillor says 'TUV is a good fit' for him as he joins party

A former independent councillor on Mid and East Antrim Borough Council says he has joined the TUV as the party is a “good fit” for him.
By Russell Keers
Published 20th Mar 2024, 12:42 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Cllr David Clarke was co-opted onto the local authority last year as a DUP representative after former councillor Cheryl Brownlee replaced the party’s long-serving East Antrim MLA, the late David Hilditch, at Stormont.

However, months into his term as a DUP representative, Mr Clarke, who grew up in the Greenisland area, left the party after alleging he faced bullying.

The DUP did not respond to a request for a comment on the issue at the time.

Most Popular
Cllr Clarke pictured with TUV colleagues Ald Stewart McDonald (Deputy Mayor MEA), Cllr Timothy Gaston, Cllr Christopher Jamieson and Cllr Matthew Warwick alongside Reform UK leader Richard Tice at the TUV conference on March 16. (Pic: Contributed).Cllr Clarke pictured with TUV colleagues Ald Stewart McDonald (Deputy Mayor MEA), Cllr Timothy Gaston, Cllr Christopher Jamieson and Cllr Matthew Warwick alongside Reform UK leader Richard Tice at the TUV conference on March 16. (Pic: Contributed).
Cllr Clarke pictured with TUV colleagues Ald Stewart McDonald (Deputy Mayor MEA), Cllr Timothy Gaston, Cllr Christopher Jamieson and Cllr Matthew Warwick alongside Reform UK leader Richard Tice at the TUV conference on March 16. (Pic: Contributed).

After sitting as an Independent unionist since January, Mr Clarke confirmed this week he has joined the TUV.

Speaking to the Carrick Times, Cllr Clarke, who works as a special educational needs teacher, explained: “I am delighted to be in the TUV. A new day has dawned in Carrickfergus and I am looking forward to serving the people of Carrick Castle DEA and doing well for residents across Mid and East Antrim borough as a new member of the TUV party group.

Read More
Development of new business facility proposed in Carrickfergus

“The party makes the traditional case and has strong unionist values.”

Cllr Clarke, who attended the party’s conference at the weekend, added: "I relished the role of being an Independent councillor, but it left me vulnerable without a party machine behind me. I didn’t apply to join the TUV all that long ago - a couple of weeks ago. I am glad I have been accepted as a party member and being part of a strong TUV team on the council.

"I like Jim Allister’s politics. He is a man of principle and integrity and the party is a good fit for me.

"Delivering for the people is central to everything I am wanting to do and making sure they have value for money. I have enjoyed helping constituents and working with residents and community groups on a number of issues and I will continue to do this as a TUV member.”

Related topics:Jim AllisterDUPEast Antrim
Register
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice