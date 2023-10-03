The Democratic Unionist Party has selected a new councillor to fill a vacant seat on Mid and East Antrim Borough Council.

The party announced this afternoon (Tuesday) that David Clarke is to fill the Carrick Castle DEA seat vacated by Cheryl Brownlee.

Mrs Brownlee, who served as a councillor for a decade, is now an MLA for the East Antrim constituency after long-serving party colleague David Hilditch retired from frontline poltics last month due to ill health.

Cllr David Clarke. (Pic: DUP).

Confirming Mr Clarke’s selection, a spokesperson for the Electoral Office NI said: “Dr David Marshall, the Chief Electoral Officer, today (October 3) gave notice that David Clarke had been returned to fill the vacancy in the Carrick Castle District Electoral Area in Mid and East Antrim Borough Council.”

Commenting on the appointment, Knockagh DUP Councillor Marc Collins stated: “Congratulations David. I look forward to working with you.”