New DUP councillor selected for Carrick Castle seat
The party announced this afternoon (Tuesday) that David Clarke is to fill the Carrick Castle DEA seat vacated by Cheryl Brownlee.
Mrs Brownlee, who served as a councillor for a decade, is now an MLA for the East Antrim constituency after long-serving party colleague David Hilditch retired from frontline poltics last month due to ill health.
Confirming Mr Clarke’s selection, a spokesperson for the Electoral Office NI said: “Dr David Marshall, the Chief Electoral Officer, today (October 3) gave notice that David Clarke had been returned to fill the vacancy in the Carrick Castle District Electoral Area in Mid and East Antrim Borough Council.”
Commenting on the appointment, Knockagh DUP Councillor Marc Collins stated: “Congratulations David. I look forward to working with you.”
Posting on social media, East Antrim DUP MP Sammy Wilson said: “Congratulations David!”