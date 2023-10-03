Register
BREAKING
Northern leader hits out at PM’s ‘lies’ over rail projects and HS2
Xl Bully destroyed after child rushed to hospital following attack
Boy in critical condition after being hit by lightning at school
On a roll: Greggs sales jump by over a fifth as cost increases ease
A fireball lit up the sky over Oxfordshire after a loud bang was heard
Anti-Brexit protester Steve Bray ‘wrestled out’ of Tory conference

New DUP councillor selected for Carrick Castle seat

The Democratic Unionist Party has selected a new councillor to fill a vacant seat on Mid and East Antrim Borough Council.
By The Newsroom
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 15:09 BST
Updated 3rd Oct 2023, 15:09 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The party announced this afternoon (Tuesday) that David Clarke is to fill the Carrick Castle DEA seat vacated by Cheryl Brownlee.

Read More
Brownlee ‘honoured’ to be taking up East Antrim MLA post

Mrs Brownlee, who served as a councillor for a decade, is now an MLA for the East Antrim constituency after long-serving party colleague David Hilditch retired from frontline poltics last month due to ill health.

Cllr David Clarke. (Pic: DUP).Cllr David Clarke. (Pic: DUP).
Cllr David Clarke. (Pic: DUP).
Most Popular

Confirming Mr Clarke’s selection, a spokesperson for the Electoral Office NI said: “Dr David Marshall, the Chief Electoral Officer, today (October 3) gave notice that David Clarke had been returned to fill the vacancy in the Carrick Castle District Electoral Area in Mid and East Antrim Borough Council.”

Commenting on the appointment, Knockagh DUP Councillor Marc Collins stated: “Congratulations David. I look forward to working with you.”

Posting on social media, East Antrim DUP MP Sammy Wilson said: “Congratulations David!”

Related topics:David ClarkeDUPDavid MarshallMarc CollinsEast Antrim