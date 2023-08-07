Register
BREAKING
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70

Fresh inquests into five UVF murders in Mid Ulster welcomed by McGlone

SDLP Mid Ulster MLA Patsy McGlone has welcomed the ordering of new inquests into five murders by the UVF in the area.
By Stanley Campbell
Published 7th Aug 2023, 11:13 BST
Updated 7th Aug 2023, 11:22 BST

The Attorney General has ordered inquests into the deaths of Sean Anderson, Thomas Armstrong, Dwayne O'Donnell, Thomas Casey and Phelim McNally.

Mid Ulster MLA Mr McGlone said: “I welcome the fresh inquests into these five murders by the UVF in the Mid Ulster area. The families of these men deserve to know the exact circumstances surrounding their deaths and if any collusion took place between the army and loyalist paramilitary groups.

“Nobody has the right to murder with impunity, whether paramilitary, armed forces or anyone else. It’s important that any new evidence is looked at in full and appropriate action taken as a result.

“These cases again highlight the futility of the British government’s Legacy Bill which threatens to close down families’ route to truth and justice. "