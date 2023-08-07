Fresh inquests into five UVF murders in Mid Ulster welcomed by McGlone

SDLP Mid Ulster MLA Patsy McGlone has welcomed the ordering of new inquests into five murders by the UVF in the area.

The Attorney General has ordered inquests into the deaths of Sean Anderson, Thomas Armstrong, Dwayne O'Donnell, Thomas Casey and Phelim McNally.

Mid Ulster MLA Mr McGlone said: “I welcome the fresh inquests into these five murders by the UVF in the Mid Ulster area. The families of these men deserve to know the exact circumstances surrounding their deaths and if any collusion took place between the army and loyalist paramilitary groups.

“Nobody has the right to murder with impunity, whether paramilitary, armed forces or anyone else. It’s important that any new evidence is looked at in full and appropriate action taken as a result.