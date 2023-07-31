SDLP councillor welcomes Mid Ulster Council’s opposition to Legacy Bill

A motion brought by Councillor Johnston was passed on Thursday, despite opposition from the DUP and UUP.

Council added its name to the long list of governments and international bodies condemning the legislation and calling for it to be withdrawn. Councillors also agreed to write to the British government, the Chair of the Conservative Party and the Northern Ireland Office.

Councillor Johnston said: “I welcome the passing of my motion to send a clear message that our council stands with all those who have expressed their anger at the British government’s attempt to deny truth and justice to victims of our troubled past and their loved ones.

SDLP Councillor Denise Johnston has welcomed Mid Ulster District Council’s opposition to the British government’s legacy bill. Credit: SDLP

"Despite this, I am disappointed that the motion was opposed by both the DUP and UUP even though both parties have publicly opposed this legislation. I would call on both parties to explain their decision in light of their councillors opposition.