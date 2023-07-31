SDLP councillor welcomes Mid Ulster Council’s opposition to Legacy Bill

A motion brought by Councillor Johnston was passed on Thursday, despite opposition from the DUP and UUP.
Council added its name to the long list of governments and international bodies condemning the legislation and calling for it to be withdrawn. Councillors also agreed to write to the British government, the Chair of the Conservative Party and the Northern Ireland Office.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Councillor Johnston said: “I welcome the passing of my motion to send a clear message that our council stands with all those who have expressed their anger at the British government’s attempt to deny truth and justice to victims of our troubled past and their loved ones.
"Despite this, I am disappointed that the motion was opposed by both the DUP and UUP even though both parties have publicly opposed this legislation. I would call on both parties to explain their decision in light of their councillors opposition.
“It is hard to describe the pain that this legislation is causing to families right across these islands. People who have lost their loved ones in the most difficult circumstances imaginable and after years of fighting now face being told that there is no hope. Families of people like Sean Brown, a man of great integrity, a decent man who gave of himself to his community selflessly, who was abducted, shot and dumped by hate fuelled paramilitaries. How on earth could anyone support the obstruction of justice for this family? It is beyond belief.”