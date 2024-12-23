‘Funding for NI Rural Women’s Network must be restored’ - Gildernew

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fermanagh and South Tyrone Sinn Féin MLA Colm Gildernew has requested an urgent meeting with Communities Minister Gordon Lyons to call for funding for NI Rural Women’s Network to be reinstated.

It follows the organisation reaching out to the chair of the communities committee, Colm Gildernew, to highlight the difficult position it finds itself in, with funding withheld as a result of a minor issue with HMRC, which is currently being resolved.

Mr Gildernew said: “I have requested an urgent meeting with the Communities Minister Gordon Lyons to call for an urgent resolution to this matter, and for funding to be reinstated.

“The organisation has had funding withheld by the Department for Communities following a minor issue with HMRC which is currently being worked through.

Colm Gildernew MLA has requested an urgent meeting with the Communities Minister Gordon Lyons to call for funding to be reinstated. Credit: Supplied

“As the only rural support organisation for women, NI Rural Women’s Network provides an essential and meaningful service.

“The minister must now ensure any outstanding issues are dealt with urgently and that funding is reinstated as soon as is practically possible.

"Workers in this service should not be worrying whether they will still be in a job in a few weeks' time, especially in the mouth of Christmas.”

Mr Gildernew added that Sinn Féin supports the work of this vital women’s organisation, and will continue to do everything within their power to make the case for the funding to be restored and the service maintained.