It is understood the former Stormont Health Minister is due to be officially selected to contest the Westminster poll at a meeting of the South Antrim Ulster Unionist Party Association in Ballyclare Town Hall on Wednesday (January 31).

The seat has been held by the DUP’s Paul Girvan since 2017. Mr Girvan defeated 2015 victor Danny Kinahan, who had represented the Ulster Unionist Party, at the polls in 2017 before defending his seat at the December 2019 election.

Commenting ahead of the upcoming South Antrim UUP Association meeting, party leader, Doug Beattie MC MLA said: “The selection of candidates for the general election are conducted via party rules by individual associations.

Robin Swann MLA. (Pic Pacemaker Press).

"Robin Swann MLA has, after structured conversations with myself as the party leader, put his name forward to stand as the candidate for South Antrim. He will now go before the association for selection.

“Robin is an exceptional candidate with the depth of knowledge needed to represent South Antrim at Westminster. Supported by Steve Aiken, and a cohesive association, they will be in a strong position to get Robin elected as a member of parliament.”

South Antrim UUP MLA Dr Steve AIken OBE, who had stood in the East Antrim consituency for the party at the general election in 2019, had been expected to contest the upcoming poll in South Antrim, before taking the decision to stand aside.

Dr Aiken explained: “Over the last few weeks the party leader and I have been in discussion about the forthcoming Westminster election in South Antrim and in dealing with the fraught financial position that Northern Ireland has found itself in.

"Following discussions with Doug, I have decided to step aside from standing for Westminster for the party and to concentrate on the Finance and Windsor Framework brief, hopefully in a soon to be restored NI Assembly.

"For the good of wider Unionism I have also undertaken to further my existing work in fostering political links across these islands, with Parliament, the House of Lords and within the EU. I have discussed my decision with both my association chair and the party chairperson and have withdrawn my nomination.

“I am also delighted that Robin Swann MLA has agreed to put himself forward for ratification to South Antrim UUP Association next week. I fully endorse Robin’s candidacy and I encourage the association to fully support him in our parties endeavours to restore South Antrim to the UUP fold.”

Chair of the South Antrim Ulster Unionist Association , former Antrim DEA councillor, Jim Montgomery, said: “South Antrim was for many years a stronghold for the Ulster Unionist Party and we as an association and party are confident and determined to regain the seat for the benefit of the people of the constituency.