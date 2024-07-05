Carla Lockhart pledges to ‘continue to represent everyone without fear or favour’ as DUP MP for Upper Bann

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

“People want to see unionists working together in a more joined up fashion,” DUP Upper Bann representative Carla Lockhart has said following Thursday’s poll.

While Carla Lockhart strengthened her position in the constituency with 21,642 votes, 45% of the vote share, and an increase on her 2019 vote in a reduced constituency, she admitted it had been a tough night for the party elsewhere.

TUV leader Jim Allister snatched the North Antrim seat, resulting in the end of the Paisley dynasty which had spanned more than 50 years. In South Antrim, Ulster Unionist Robin Swann lifted the seat previously held by Paul Girvan and Sorcha Eastwood (Alliance) became the first non-unionist in Lagan Valley, taking ex-party leader Jeffrey Donaldson’s former seat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“People want to see Unionists working together in a more joined up fashion,” said Carla Lockhart.

Successful Upper Bann DUP candidate, Carla Lockhart speaking after the result at South Lake Leisure Centre, Craigavon. Picture: Philip Magowan / Press Eye

"I acknowledge those who stood aside in Upper Bann or voted for me and maybe wouldn’t ordinarily be DUP voters. Upper Bann should be the template for other areas so we maximise unionist representation at Westminster. I do not take this support for granted but I will repay your faith in me by working hard, speaking up and delivering for everyone in this area.

"Unionism need not be so defeatist. We return to Westminster with the same number of Unionist representatives. Whilst this was tough for some party colleagues it is not lost on me that Lagan Valley has a large unionist majority and can easily be won at the next General Election.”

The returned MP thanked voters across the constituency for coming out to support her in the election.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In her acceptance speech Carla Lockhart paid to tribute to her “much loved dad” who passed away in June 2023. "He wasn't just my dad, he was my biggest fan,” she said.

Upper Bann DUP candidate, Carla Lockhart, wins the Upper Bann seat with a vote of 21,642 at the general election count at South Lake Leisure Centre, Craigavon. Picture: Philip Magowan / Press Eye

Commenting on her Christian faith, she thanked God “for his hand on all the candidates and their helpers, but also for his daily guidance and hand” on her.

She went on to highlight that her team had knocked over 30,000 doors, hand delivered 20,000 leaflets and engaged with voters, “hearing the message from the electorate loud and clear”.

"With Carla Lockhart you get what it says on the tin. I have always been a very visible, active public representative, that won’t ever change. If you can’t come to my office, I will be bringing it to you with advice surgeries throughout the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I have had so much help and support from friends and supporters locally that I could not name them all individually, but their dedication is not lost on me and I am forever humbled.

"To my constituents I say; I am your Member of Parliament and I am of service to everyone in Upper Bann. In the last five years alongside my team of dedicated office staff we have dealt with over 45,000 cases which is a phenomenal achievement. We will continue to represent everyone without fear or favour. If it matters to you, it matters to me.