Gildernew: 'One in nine people in our society are experiencing some form of hunger and hardship'

Fermanagh and South Tyrone Sinn Féin MLA Colm Gildernew has called on the Minister for Communities Gordon Lyons to urgently publish the Anti-Poverty Strategy.

Speaking after the release of a report by Trussell, which showed that poverty is on the rise, the party’s communities spokesperson said: "The new hunger and hardship figures released today by Trussell are shocking and unacceptable.

“The figures show that one in nine people in our society are experiencing some form of hunger and hardship. This is even higher amongst children, with one in seven children affected.

“Following today’s report I am once again calling on the minister to urgently publish and begin implementing the Anti-Poverty Strategy in order to address these issues.”