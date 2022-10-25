And following discussions last week with elected representatives, it is understood the group is writing to party leaders and the Secretary of State with a five-point plan to tackle concerns.

The Larne Area Business Community-led initiative has drawn support from charities, churches, care groups, schools and other sectors.

On Wednesday of last week, Brian McRandall, owner of the Curran Court Hotel, chaired a meeting at which he delivered a presentation on the “enormous rise in energy costs” plus information highlighting the “unparalleled rise in product costs” and its impact on many sectors.

Attendees at Wednesday's meeting in the Curran Court Hotel to discuss cost challenges faced by business and community organisations.

Charity and social enterprises in the town, the organisers said in a statement afterwards, also highlighted the challenges they will face due to the “shortfall in funding caused by the end of the European Social Fund and the lack of a functioning Executive resulting in reduced or rollover funding that will significantly impact the services that can be offered”.

The statement added: “The seriousness of the situation was voiced strongly by many of the committee members, telling their own stories and how worried and concerned they are for the winter months.”

Advertisement

They heard from one long-established Larne Main Street business about “the unparalleled challenges his business is facing and if nothing changes soon, the implications that this could lead to”.

“The serious difficulties the hospitality sector are facing” were also aired by representatives of three outlets in the sector.

"All businesses present, highlighted the urgent need for a business rates holiday along with a revised VAT rate of 5% to be urgently implemented.”

Encouraged All

The statement continued: “MLAs, John Stewart UUP, Danny Donnelly and Stewart Dickson of the Alliance Party, all spoke of their frustration at the lack of available action that could be taken due to having no Executive in place and encouraged all present to lobby their local politicians to return to Stormont as soon as possible to allow urgently needed support to be distributed which cannot happen without a First and Deputy First Minister.

“The meeting concluded with the assembled elected representatives fully endorsing the five-point plan proposed by the group which consists of:

Advertisement

A 12-month small business rates holiday should be introduced along with a commitment to raise the level of small business rates relief to levels that will ensure that Northern Ireland establishes and maintains the most attractive small business environment of any of the devolved administrations;

A comprehensive review of business rates should be initiated which recognises the crucial importance of the sector to the entire NI economy and that the current approach is completely outdated. The review must be overseen by an independent board;

5% VAT rate Introduced for hospitality for six months while a review is completed to implement a permanent reduced rate;

Energy cap scheme continued beyond the six-month period announced to allow for basic financial planning and budgeting;

We call on all political leaders to urgently create the circumstances where an Executive can be formed with a First and deputy First Minister.”

Advertisement