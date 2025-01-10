Integrated education row: DUP slams Alliance Party's 'double standards' on parental choice

DUP MLA David Brooks, who sits on Stormont's education committee.

​The DUP has accused the Alliance Party of hypocrisy over its emphasis on parental choice in the row over Paul Givan’s rejection of integrated status for two schools in Bangor.

The party’s education spokesperson David Brooks has contrasted that with Alliance’s position on the teaching of Relationships and Sex Education (RSE) in schools – where it has argued for a standardised curriculum and objected to schools setting their own path.

The spat between the parties began on Wednesday when the DUP education minister announced that Bangor Academy and Rathmore Primary would not be granted integrated status. Paul Givan cited the fact that the number of Catholic pupils didn’t exceed three per cent.

Bangor Academy draws around 57% of its pupils from the protestant community – with pupils from an ‘other’ or ‘no religion’ making up 40% of the school population.

Minister Givan took that decision because he did not believe that having only 3% of pupils from a Catholic background met the statutory definition of a “reasonable” number.

He has also pointed to the Northern Ireland Council for Integrated Education’s statement of principle – which aspires to school attaining a figure of 40% intake from each of the traditional religious communities here.

Alliance MLA Connie Egan reacted to the decision saying: “The numbers don’t lie – almost 80% of parents from Bangor Academy and over 82% of parents from Rathmore wanted to see the change”.

DUP education committee member David Brooks hit back saying Alliance “have put great store in the fact that parents of pupils attending some schools have voted in favour of transformation to integrated status. So great is the importance they place on this that it appears Alliance representatives believe it should override any other consideration.

“When it comes to the RSE curriculum taught in schools however the Alliance Party’s position is that the views of parents shouldn’t be considered. Instead of parental choice they want a standardised approach imposed, and with no consideration of the ethos and values of the school. It's not the first double standard from Alliance and it will be far from the last.”