Lagan Valley MLA launches public survey on parking in Lisburn

Lagan Valley Alliance MLA David Honeyford has launched a new survey on parking in Lisburn, inviting residents, visitors, and local businesses to share their experiences and ideas for improvement.

The MLA is continuing his ongoing work towards regenerating and what repurposing Lisburn City Centre could look like, bringing together local businesses, property owners, and linking them with public officials to create a more vibrant, welcoming town centre for residents and visitors.

The short online survey aims to gather feedback on issues such as parking availability, time limits, pricing and accessibility in Lisburn City Centre. The findings will help evidence and inform proposals to improve parking arrangements and support local shops and services.

Mr Honeyford said: “Parking is one of the issues I hear most about from residents, traders and visitors in Lisburn.

Lagan Valley MLA David Honeyford has launched a survey looking at the issue of parking in Lisburn City Centre. Pic credit: Alliance

"Whether it’s cost, time limits, or simply finding a space near where you need to be.

"People deserve a system that works fairly for them and serves the needs of our city centre.

"This survey is about listening to real experiences. I want to gather local voices and evidence to help make practical, balanced recommendations that support our city centre.

“By sharing your views, you’ll be helping shape a stronger case for improvements to parking in Lisburn.

"This is your chance to influence decisions that affect everyday life in our city.”

Residents and businesses can take part by completing the survey online at: https://tinyurl.com/HoneyfordCarParkSurvey or hard copies are available from Mr Honeyford’s constituency at 6 Market Place in Lisburn.

The survey will remain open until Friday November 28 at 5pm.