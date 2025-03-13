Logistics UK chief Nichola Mallon says Windsor Framework 'oversold' - and reveals some businesses choosing border red lane

A Westminster committee is probing issues around the Windsor Framework.

The UK-EU deal which cemented the Irish Sea border arrangements was “to some extent oversold” – according to the Northern Ireland head of a logistics trade body.

​Former Stormont minister Nichola Mallon, Head of Trade and Devolved Policy at Logistics UK, told MPs that the Windsor Framework was an improvement on the NI Protocol - but said challenges remain in moving goods from Great Britain to Northern Ireland.

She also highlighted that some businesses are choosing to use the red lane because it was more “predictable” and allowed them to serve the EU and UK markets.

The so-called green lane was rebranded the UK Internal Market system and was supposed to ensure the free flow of certain goods within the UK – particularly in the retail sector.

The former SDLP minister said: “I think there is a consensus within our membership that the Windsor Framework was to some extent oversold and it created a misperception that all of the challenges under the Northern Ireland protocol had been removed.

“It has contributed to a lack of awareness, particularly among GB businesses, of the requirements that must be met under the Windsor Framework and, to some degree, there is a reluctance among some GB-based businesses to trade in Northern Ireland because of the administrative and cost requirements”.

Nichola Mallon also highlighted changes to the UK Internal Market coming into effect soon, saying she is “very concerned about parcel movements from 31st March because currently parcels move under the waiver... but from 31st March there are significant new processes that will be required if you're moving consumer parcels - but particularly if you're moving business to business parcels”.

Ms Mallon said there had been a “change in tone” from the Government in the last number of months and said the UK-EU reset had “led to more positive approach to things”.

Logistics UK, formerly the Freight Transport Association (FTA) is one of the largest trade associations in the country with around 20,000 members. Its members operate right across the transport and haulage industry, moving goods by road, rail, sea and air.