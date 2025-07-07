Lurgan police station is ‘completely out of step’ with modern 21st Century policing, Upper Bann MLA John O’Dowd has said.

The Sinn Féin representative has written to the Chief Constable urging serious consideration be given to redeveloping or relocating the town centre station.

"The current police station is a large, outdated and militarised structure that many in the local community view as completely out of step with modern 21st century policing.

"Its scale and appearance have been repeatedly raised with me as a barrier to the wider regeneration of Lurgan – particularly efforts to attract investment, grow footfall, and create a town centre that is vibrant, welcoming, and fit for families, shoppers and workers.

Lurgan police station. Picture: Google

"There is strong and growing local ambition to revitalise Lurgan, and there are real opportunities to do so. But the existing station, sitting in such a prominent location, stands in stark contrast to that vision and acts as a visual barrier to progress.”

Mr O’Dowd has asked the PSNI to explore the option of relocating to a modern, fit-for-purpose facility elsewhere in the town, saying that suitable alternative sites exist which could meet operational policing needs while contributing positively to the local environment.

"Modern policing should reflect and support the communities it serves. A new, purpose-built facility on the current site or at an alternative location could do just that.”

Mr O’Dowd said he was willing to work with the PSNI and other partners to ensure that both policing needs and town development goals are met.

"Lurgan deserves a town centre that inspires confidence and ambition. I am ready to work with all involved to help deliver that,” he said.