A rural jobfair in Maghery, Co Armagh, set to take place next week, has been welcomed by Sinn Fein.

Sinn Féin's Clare McConville-Walker said the event, which is taking place on the 22nd of February in Maghery, will be a boost to local employers and those who are interested in job opportunities.

Clare McConville-Walker, Sinn Fein representative in Portadown, Co Armagh.

The Portadown representative for the party said: "The Portadown Jobs and Benefits Rural Jobfair in partnership with South Lough Neagh Regeneration Association will be taking place in Maghery Community Hall on Wednesday the 22nd of February. Everyone can attend from 10am to 12pm.

"This job-fair will assist local employers with their recruitment needs, and improve people's prospects by offering practical advice and support to those seeking employment,” said Ms McConville-Walker.