There are approximately 150 premises in the borough which have an entertainment licence. Almost half are bars, social clubs and restaurants.

An assessment carried out by the local authority shows that 30 per cent are medium risk and 60 per cent are low. There are 14 council-owned premises licensed to hold entertainment.

A council officer told the meeting she believed the sector is making a “good recovery” further to the Covid pandemic and restrictions.

Larne Leisure Centre

She noted that the borough “does not have a significant amount of high profile locations”. “We are satisfied the entertainment and conditions will improve transparency,” she explained.

Councillors were advised Mid and East Antrim Borough Council has revised its entertainment licensing policy in a “shift towards a risk-based approach which allows targeting of resources to venues presenting the highest risk”.

Advertisement

The report notes the majority has “limited entertainment and most do not approach their licensed patron capacity”. High risk is described as where “maximum patron capacity is often reached” or there is “low confidence in general safety management” at the premises. Medium risk venues “come close to maximum capacity” and low risk venues either attract low numbers and have “minor safety risks”.

Safety risk will be assessed in terms of the nature and safety record of the event, expected numbers and audience profile.

Confidence in management will be assessed by maintenance of high standards of safety and managing fire and other safety risks and lack of disturbance to neighbours.

Safety Plan

High risk venues will be required to produce an event safety plan. These will have at least two inspections annually.

Council officers may be accompanied by PSNI and Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service officers during performances.

Advertisement

The council warns that breaching licensing conditions can result in prosecution and a £20,000 fine or six month prison sentence.

The report states: “The tragic events at Greenvale Hotel in Cookstown and more recently the prosecution of the owners of The Elk Bar in Toomebridge for licensing breaches related to a teen disco highlights the importance of ensuring that premises holding entertainment are properly managed and regulated.”