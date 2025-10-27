Mid Ulster Council thanks outgoing Irish president Michael D Higgins for his service

Magherafelt SDLP Councillor Christine McFlynn has welcomed the decision by Mid Ulster Council to write to Irish president Michael D Higgins thanking him for his commitment, passion, and duty of service to the people across the island.

Cllr McFlynn proposed the motion calling for the letter to be sent at the recent meeting of the Council.

She accepted an amendment to the motion, to extend an invite to the new Irish President, Independent TD Catherine Connolly, to also visit Mid Ulster Council, and it received the support of the assembled councillors.

Cllr McFlynn said: “The SDLP welcomes the support of the Council for the letter of thanks to President Michael D Higgins.

Magherafelt SDLP Councillor Christine McFlynn with former Irish President Michael D Higgins | Supplied

“I have met President Higgins a few times, but most recently in Dublin during the national commemoration to honour all Irish men and women who died in military service in Ireland, or with the United Nations and other International organizations in the service of peace.

“I also remember his visit to Mid Ulster in 2018. We were delighted he accepted the invitation to visit Homeplace - our centre that honours Seamus Heaney - and he gave a great address to those present.

“As Michael D. Higgins steps down as Uachtarán na hÉireann, the President of Ireland, we believe it is appropriate that this Council honours the man who has served the people of this island as President for an outstanding 14 years.

“As the President of the Irish Nation, Michael D Higgins is the president of every Irish citizen on this island - and across the world. He is My President, and the President of every Irish citizen in Mid Ulster."