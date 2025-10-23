A planning application for 53 new dwellings on land adjacent to 185 Ballyronan Road, Ballyronan, has been approved.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The planning application was lodged by Vision Design, Rainey Street, Magherafelt, on behalf of Oakleaf Developments (NI) Ltd, Creagh Road, Magherafelt.

Mid Ulster Planning officers noted in their report: “This proposed housing development is in keeping with the surrounding context, with a variety of house types and a suitable layout and landscaping.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Fifty-three units are proposed in this application, with six different house types. The proposed finishes are of smooth render walls (painted) with some small areas of red brick detail. These house types and finishes are all in keeping with the locality.”

A total of 53 new dwellings are going to be built on a site adjacent to 185 Ballyronan Road, Ballyronan. Credit: Mid Ulster planning portal

Several conditions are attached, including that a Sewer Adoption Agreement will have to be authorised by NI Water to permit connection to the public sewer.

The matter was mentioned at the latest Mid Ulster District Council Planning committee.

The recommendation to approve was proposed by Councillor Donal McPeake and seconded by Councillor Sean Clarke.