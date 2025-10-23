Ballyronan: Mid Ulster Planners give thumbs up to application for 53 new dwellings
The planning application was lodged by Vision Design, Rainey Street, Magherafelt, on behalf of Oakleaf Developments (NI) Ltd, Creagh Road, Magherafelt.
Mid Ulster Planning officers noted in their report: “This proposed housing development is in keeping with the surrounding context, with a variety of house types and a suitable layout and landscaping.
“Fifty-three units are proposed in this application, with six different house types. The proposed finishes are of smooth render walls (painted) with some small areas of red brick detail. These house types and finishes are all in keeping with the locality.”
Several conditions are attached, including that a Sewer Adoption Agreement will have to be authorised by NI Water to permit connection to the public sewer.
The matter was mentioned at the latest Mid Ulster District Council Planning committee.
The recommendation to approve was proposed by Councillor Donal McPeake and seconded by Councillor Sean Clarke.