Mid Ulster councillor calls on Minister to clarify measures to support Lough Neagh's fishing industry

Mid Ulster Sinn Féin Councillor Niall McAleer has called on Andrew Muir to clarify what measures will be taken to support the fishing industry on Lough Neagh, in light of the re-emergence of algae blooms in recent weeks.

“Earlier this year I had written to the Minister of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs to seek clarity on what support was being put in place to support the fishing industry,” he said.

“In March, the Minister responded to say there was no financial funding support available for commercial fishers on Lough Neagh which may be impacted due to the changed environmental conditions on the lough but that his official’s would continue to monitor the situation.

“With the re-emergence of algae blooms I have once again written to Andrew Muir to seek clarification on whether compensation will be provided to those who are unable to fish for circumstances outside of their control.”

Support is needed for Lough Neagh's fishing industry says Councillor Niall McAleer. Credit: Getty Images

The Sinn Féin representative, for the Torrent District Electoral area has also written to the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) on behalf of local fishermen who have raised concerns about their quays not being cleaned, which is causing problems navigating in and out, as well as presenting safety concerns.

Councillor McAleer continued: “Staff at the River’s Agency usually carry out quay cleaning works, however the Department for Infrastructure (DFI) have said works are currently on hold as they are required to demonstrate to the Environment Agency, that there will be no adverse effects on the environmentally designated features of Lough Neagh because of their activities.

“An application for the works to continue has been made to DAERA, however, I have not yet had a response from the Minister or his officials indicating when these works will continue.The continued failure to clear these quays is having a detrimental effect on both fishermen who are trying to earn a living but is also presenting wider safety concerns.”

Councillor McAleer urged the Environment Agency and DAERA to provide consent so these works can continue without further delay.