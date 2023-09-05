Mid Ulster MLA Keith Buchanan urges public to respond to RSE Consultation
“This is a vital opportunity for us all to press for the ethos and values of schools to be respected," he said.
"Over the past number of weeks concerned parents, teachers, principals, governors and ministers have contacted me about the RSE content already taught in schools.
"This change in the law, brought forward by the Secretary of State, relates to an emotive, sensitive and controversial issue, yet there was no opportunity for the public in Northern Ireland to have their say.
"My DUP colleagues in Westminster opposed this legislation, but despite our representations and voting against it in Parliament, the Government railroaded the legislation through. It is vitally important that everyone takes the time to participate in his process.”
DUP Education Spokesperson Diane Dodds MLA has said, “The legislative changes, passed by Parliament apply to post-primary schools in Northern Ireland, adding further requirements to the RSE based material already taught, and critically include new elements on prevention of early pregnancy and access to abortion services. These changes do not apply to the primary school setting.
"This consultation (https://www.education-ni.gov.uk/consultations/relationships-and-sexuality- education-rse-consultation) is focused on the ability to permit a pupil to be withdrawn from those specific aspects at the request of parents. It is vital that any changes to the teaching of RSE must not be introduced until opt-out regulations are in place. A right to opt-out should also be open to teachers to ensure no-one is faced with the conflict between their personal beliefs and the teaching of an emotive subject."