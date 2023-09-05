Mid Ulster MLA Keith Buchanan urges public to respond to RSE Consultation

Mid Ulster DUP MLA Keith Buchanan is urging people to respond to the Relationships and Sexuality Education (RSE) Consultation.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

“This is a vital opportunity for us all to press for the ethos and values of schools to be respected," he said.

"Over the past number of weeks concerned parents, teachers, principals, governors and ministers have contacted me about the RSE content already taught in schools.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"This change in the law, brought forward by the Secretary of State, relates to an emotive, sensitive and controversial issue, yet there was no opportunity for the public in Northern Ireland to have their say.

DUP Mid Ulster MLA Keith Buchanan. Credit: DUP

"My DUP colleagues in Westminster opposed this legislation, but despite our representations and voting against it in Parliament, the Government railroaded the legislation through. It is vitally important that everyone takes the time to participate in his process.”

DUP Education Spokesperson Diane Dodds MLA has said, “The legislative changes, passed by Parliament apply to post-primary schools in Northern Ireland, adding further requirements to the RSE based material already taught, and critically include new elements on prevention of early pregnancy and access to abortion services. These changes do not apply to the primary school setting.