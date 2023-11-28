Mid Ulster MLA supports call for investment in therapeutic mental health interventions for young people

SDLP Mid Ulster MLA, Patsy McGlone, has added his support to a call for investment in therapeutic mental health interventions for our children and young people.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The case for long-term investment in therapeutic mental health interventions has been made in a report by a new coalition established following the ending of the Healthy Happy Minds primary school programme alongside the reduction in funding for counselling and therapy provision through the Extended Schools Programme.

The coalition includes representatives from the professional bodies for counselling, art therapy, play therapy, music therapy and dramatherapy, as well as leading providers of the full range of therapeutic interventions in schools across Northern Ireland, plus mental health charity and campaign group, Pure Mental.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr McGlone said: “I wholeheartedly support the call for long-term investment in therapeutic mental health interventions for our children and young people.

Mid Ulster SDLP MLA Patsy McGlone.

“These are essential services to ensure that our young people have a healthy and supportive learning experience throughout our education system.

“Timely and therapeutic interventions can also help prevent further and escalating problems that could require more intensive treatment.

“The Healthy Happy Minds project provided a crucial therapeutic and counselling service for young people. When the decision to end the project was made public earlier this year, despite the SDLP’s best efforts to persuade them otherwise, the Department of Education and the Department of Finance cut funding for this important education support programme.

Advertisement

Advertisement