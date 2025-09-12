Mid Ulster MP Cathal Mallaghan says we must continue working to grow thriving all-island economy

Sinn Féin MP Cathal Mallaghan has said that strengthening all-Ireland trade is vital to unlocking the full potential of the all-island economy.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

InterTradeIreland reported that trade (goods and services) between the north and south in 2023 reached approximately €15bn - an increase of €3bn compared to 2022. In 2024, trade (goods) reached €10.6bn, an increase of 5% on 2023.

Speaking after welcoming TradeNI representatives to Leinster House as part of the Joint Committee on the Implementation of the Good Friday Agreement, the Mid Ulster MP said: “It was a pleasure to welcome TradeNI to Leinster House as they met with members of the committee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mid Ulster MP Cathal Mallaghan | Supplied

"North-south trade is flourishing, and these figures show the clear benefits of closer cooperation across the island. When businesses, the northern Executive and the Dublin government work together, communities across Ireland benefit.

"The key to building on this success is collaboration on an all-Ireland basis – supporting businesses to thrive and unlocking new opportunities for economic growth.”