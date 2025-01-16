Mid Ulster MP raises concerns regarding cut to inheritance tax relief

By Stanley Campbell
Published 16th Jan 2025, 12:37 BST
Mid Ulster MP Cathal Mallaghan this week expressed serious concerns over the British government’s proposed changes to inheritance tax relief for farmers.

The MP voiced his concerns during a meeting with Alastair Carmichael MP, Chair of the British Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Committee.

Speaking after the meeting, the MP said: “The British government’s cut to inheritance tax relief for farmers is a reckless and damaging decision that risks harming our rural economy.

“The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs recently outlined the impact of the proposed changes, estimating that half of farms in the north and 80% of farmland could be affected.

Mid Ulster MP Cathal Mallaghan.Mid Ulster MP Cathal Mallaghan.
“Farmers need support to maintain their livelihoods, not additional barriers that could force them off their land.

“Hearing from farmers at the Ulster Farmers’ Union Road Show this week reinforced the seriousness of this issue.

“Families are deeply worried about how these tax changes will affect their ability to pass on their farms to the next generation. Farming is not just a business; it’s a way of life, and it’s critical that we protect it.

“I will continue to stand with the farming community and work with colleagues to press the British government to rethink and reverse these harmful proposals.”

