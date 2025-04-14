Mid Ulster UUP elects new officers at open meeting in Newmills Community Hall

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Mid Ulster Ulster Unionist Party recently held its annual meeting followed by an open meeting at Newmills Community Hall.

The event proved to be a significant occasion, marked by key appointments within the party and insightful presentations from distinguished guest speakers.

Ian Irwin was appointed as the new Chair of Mid Ulster UUP, taking on a crucial leadership role within the local party. In addition, Patrick Harkness and Ian Brown were reappointed as Vice Chair and Secretary, respectively, continuing their dedicated service. The evening also saw Jay Basra taking on the role of Treasurer, bringing a fresh perspective to the financial leadership of the party.

Following the formal appointments, the event featured a series of informative talks delivered by a range of prominent speakers. Diana Armstrong MLA offered a comprehensive overview of the workings at Stormont, providing attendees with a clear understanding of the current political landscape in Northern Ireland. Her presentation shed light on the ongoing challenges and developments in the devolved government, helping members to grasp the wider context in which the UUP operates.

Pictured are the speakers who took part in the UUP's annual AGM followed by an open meeting at Newmills Community Hall | Supplied

Patrick Harkness shared his personal experiences working on the Remain campaign during the Scottish referendum. His talk offered a unique insight into the complexities of campaigning in a highly charged political climate and the lessons learned from that experience. Harkness’s reflections were particularly valuable in offering a broader perspective on political campaigns and the importance of strategic messaging in shaping public opinion.

Jay Basra then took the floor to discuss the importance of attracting young Unionists to politics, sharing his own experiences of promoting Unionism within Queen’s University. Basra highlighted the need for greater engagement with young people, encouraging them to become more involved in political life and take up leadership roles within the Unionist community. His talk sparked a lively discussion on how the party could further support youth involvement and ensure that Unionism remains relevant to younger generations.

Cllr Trevor Wilson provided an update on the latest developments at Mid Ulster Council, offering members an overview of key local issues and initiatives. His talk focused on ongoing projects, policy discussions, and the ways in which the council is addressing community concerns. Wilson’s input was invaluable in helping members stay informed about local governance and the role the UUP plays in shaping the future of the Mid Ulster region.

The evening concluded with a series of lively discussions among attendees, who engaged in conversations about the future direction of the UUP in Mid Ulster. The event fostered a sense of camaraderie and renewed commitment to strengthening the party's presence in the area, as members discussed strategies to increase engagement, attract new supporters, and build on the party’s successes.

Overall, the AGM and open meeting at Newmills Community Hall was a resounding success, providing members with valuable insights, promoting active discussions, and reaffirming the UUP’s commitment to supporting the people of Mid Ulster. The event demonstrated a collective determination to enhance the party’s role within the local community and ensure a positive future for Unionism in the region.