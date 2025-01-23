Mid Ulster UUP spokesperson urges people to respond to consultation on flags and emblems

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Mid-Ulster UUP spokesperson Jay Basra has branded the recent Alliance Bill on flags and emblems “little more than a political stunt” and encourages constituents to respond to its consultation to ensure their voice is heard

He said in a statement: “This proposed new bill on flags and emblems from the Alliance Party, should come as no surprise to anyone. We only have to look back to the position espoused by their Ards and North Down Council team regarding the Union flag flying at war memorials.

“This Bill being brought forward is based on the findings of the Commission on Flags, Identity, Culture and Tradition report, which recommends a code of practice that the Alliance party support the introduction of. But what will this code of conduct entail?

“For many of us, the Union flag is more than just a symbol. It represents our shared identity, ourcountry, and our community. It’s not difficult to see why some may interpret this proposed bill as a direct threat to these fundamental aspects of our lives. But it’s also a reminder of our shared values and the unity that binds us together.

Mid-Ulster UUP Spokesperson Jay Basra. Credit: Supplied

“The concept of ‘respect’ for flags, communities, and events is inherently subjective. Different people may interpret what constitutes respect differently, which will only lead to further division.

Moreover, what may be considered intimidatory by one group may be perceived as neutral or celebratory by another, making enforcement difficult and highly divisive.

“Who will enforce this proposed code of practice? I can already foresee that efforts to implement ‘respect’ or restrict displays could lead to accusations of bias or favouritism against whoever enforces it, particularly in regions where flags have deep political or cultural significance.

“This will do more harm than good in the long term with community relations, I doubt many will be happy to see their flags steeped in cultural and political identity forcibly removed. If anything, some may see it as an overstep and an infringement on freedom of expression. At the moment, this bill seems a little more than a political stunt.

“It is crucial that everyone’s voice is heard. The Bill is currently open for consultation, and I urge each and every one of you to share the link widely and respond to the survey with your thoughts. Let’s stand together and make our collective stance clear.”