Mid Ulster Workers Party condemn racist graffiti in Cookstown and say it is now time to show racism the red card

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Mid Ulster Workers Party representative Hugh Scullion has condemned the racist graffiti that has appeared on walls in Cookstown.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said the graffiti will and should send a chill and sense of anger right across the town and the wider area.

"Seeing a symbol of Nazi hatred is not only frightening for those migrants and refugees who have chosen to make Northern Ireland their home, but must also be galling for those families in the area who lost family members fighting against Hitler," he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Scullion said racially motivated hate crimes should have no place in our society and cannot be excused or justified and must be condemned by everyone, including our political and civic leaders.

Racist graffiti which appeared on walls in Cookstown.

He went on to say that there are extreme right-wing forces who are clearly seeking to incite hatred against migrants and refugees especially if they have a different colour of skin or have a different religion to ours.

"These people and their hateful activities bring nothing but censure upon the decent people who want to live peacefully with their neighbours regardless of their ethnicity or creed," he continued.

He added that migrants are not taking our jobs and houses they are here because they are needed to help run our Health and Social Care services and other private and public sector jobs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Refugees are here because of proxy wars and persecution in their own countries. We in Northern Ireland know only to well from our past the effects of conflict, that’s why the majority of our citizens support and welcome them

into our communities. It is now time to show racism the red card.”

The PSNI say they are treating the graffiti as a racially-motivated hate crime and have appealed for information.