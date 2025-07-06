Motability: Irish Sea border 'leaving vulnerable citizens in limbo' - but questions over 'enormous disparity' in claims

TUV MP Jim Allister.

​An industry warning about the impact of Irish Sea border rules on those availing of a disability car scheme shows Northern Ireland is a “second class” part of the UK – but also raises questions about the scale of claims here, Jim Allister has said.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last week, representatives of car dealerships said that the Motability Scheme – which makes up a huge 42% of the new car market here – won’t be able to support upfront deposits required by new rules to be brought in under the Windsor Framework.

The company that runs the scheme said they have no plans to change how they price vehicles – and they will continue to work with local dealers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the TUV leader has warned that the sea border rules will mean pricing divergence, supply chain complications, and the inability of the Motability scheme to operate here on equal terms with Great Britain.

Mr Allister says it is “unacceptable that vulnerable people in Northern Ireland who rely on the mobility scheme” are now facing “severe challenges” in accessing the vehicles they need.

“The reason? The Irish Sea border. This is yet another consequence of being treated as a second-class part of the United Kingdom and another reason why the Government needs to face up to the problem”, he said. The North Antrim MP has also questioned the scale of claims here compared to the rest of the UK.

“As I have previously highlighted the figures on DLA cars in Northern Ireland raise questions — 42% of new car sales in Northern Ireland are through the Motability route, compared to just 16% in the rest of the UK. “That enormous disparity needs an explanation. Is this simply higher need, or is there misuse or abuse of the system? I do not question the right of legitimate claimants to a scheme which is worthwhile and can be life changing, but when the difference is so stark questions need to be asked. If there is a problem in the administration of PIP or mobility in Northern Ireland it must be addressed — not ignored”, he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The TUV MP argues the Protocol is “leaving vulnerable citizens in limbo” – and the issue is “about real people, with real needs, being failed by a system that treats Northern Ireland differently and unfairly.”