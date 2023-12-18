New Ireland Commission set to visit Mid Ulster to discuss future of the island

The New Ireland Commission is holding an event at the Seamus Heaney HomePlace in Bellaghy early in the new year.

The event takes place on January 18 at 7pm and will consist of a welcome and presentation on the work of the organisation from CEO of the New Ireland Commission Conor Houston.

It will also include a conversation between SDLP South Belfast MP Claire Hanna and local councillor Denise Johnston.

The Mid Ulster event is the latest in a series of engagements held by the commission, with further events across Ireland and Britain planned in 2024.

Seamus Heaney HomePlace in Bellaghy is the venue for the New Ireland Commission event. Credit: Submitted

SDLP South Belfast MP Claire Hanna said: “The SDLP is working to end the three divisions that are limiting this region’s potential - inequality, sectarianism and the border.

“Through workshops and discussion events the NIC is setting out the SDLP’s principles and priorities for a new Ireland, and how we get there.“

SDLP Mid Ulster MLA Patsy McGlone said: “I look forward to welcoming the New Ireland Commission to Mid Ulster for a wide ranging discussion on the future of this island. We are keen to hear from everyone on the topic of constitutional change and how we can build a new Ireland which can be a shared home place for us all.

