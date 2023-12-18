New Ireland Commission set to visit Mid Ulster to discuss future of the island
The event takes place on January 18 at 7pm and will consist of a welcome and presentation on the work of the organisation from CEO of the New Ireland Commission Conor Houston.
It will also include a conversation between SDLP South Belfast MP Claire Hanna and local councillor Denise Johnston.
The Mid Ulster event is the latest in a series of engagements held by the commission, with further events across Ireland and Britain planned in 2024.
SDLP South Belfast MP Claire Hanna said: “The SDLP is working to end the three divisions that are limiting this region’s potential - inequality, sectarianism and the border.
“Through workshops and discussion events the NIC is setting out the SDLP’s principles and priorities for a new Ireland, and how we get there.“
SDLP Mid Ulster MLA Patsy McGlone said: “I look forward to welcoming the New Ireland Commission to Mid Ulster for a wide ranging discussion on the future of this island. We are keen to hear from everyone on the topic of constitutional change and how we can build a new Ireland which can be a shared home place for us all.
“We have learned from the Brexit experience how important it is to have these discussions and to plan properly for our future. I would encourage anyone interested in discussing how we build a shared island on the principles of reconciliation and renewed prosperity for us all to come along.”