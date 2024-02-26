New Ireland Commission to hold public event in Seamus Heaney HomePlace in Bellaghy

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The event, which starts at 7pm, will include a conversation between SDLP South Belfast MP Claire Hanna and local councillor Denise Johnston.

Welcoming the event SDLP Mid Ulster MLA Patsy McGlone said: “I look forward to welcoming the New Ireland Commission to Mid Ulster for a wide ranging discussion on the future of this island. We are keen to hear from everyone on the topic of constitutional change and how we can build a new Ireland which can be a shared home place for us all.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Venue is Seamus Heaney Centre, Bellaghy. Credit: Submitted

Advertisement

Advertisement