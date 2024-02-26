Register
New Ireland Commission to hold public event in Seamus Heaney HomePlace in Bellaghy

The New Ireland Commission is holding an event at the Seamus Heaney HomePlace in Bellaghy on Thursday (February 29).
By Stanley Campbell
Published 26th Feb 2024, 10:39 GMT
The event, which starts at 7pm, will include a conversation between SDLP South Belfast MP Claire Hanna and local councillor Denise Johnston.

Welcoming the event SDLP Mid Ulster MLA Patsy McGlone said: “I look forward to welcoming the New Ireland Commission to Mid Ulster for a wide ranging discussion on the future of this island. We are keen to hear from everyone on the topic of constitutional change and how we can build a new Ireland which can be a shared home place for us all.

Venue is Seamus Heaney Centre, Bellaghy. Credit: SubmittedVenue is Seamus Heaney Centre, Bellaghy. Credit: Submitted
“We have learned from the Brexit experience how important it is to have these discussions and to plan properly for our future. I would encourage anyone interested in discussing how we build a shared island on the principles of reconciliation and renewed prosperity for us all to come along.”

