New Ireland Commission to hold public event in Seamus Heaney HomePlace in Bellaghy
and live on Freeview channel 276
The event, which starts at 7pm, will include a conversation between SDLP South Belfast MP Claire Hanna and local councillor Denise Johnston.
Welcoming the event SDLP Mid Ulster MLA Patsy McGlone said: “I look forward to welcoming the New Ireland Commission to Mid Ulster for a wide ranging discussion on the future of this island. We are keen to hear from everyone on the topic of constitutional change and how we can build a new Ireland which can be a shared home place for us all.
Advertisement
Advertisement
“We have learned from the Brexit experience how important it is to have these discussions and to plan properly for our future. I would encourage anyone interested in discussing how we build a shared island on the principles of reconciliation and renewed prosperity for us all to come along.”