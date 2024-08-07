No issue is too big or too small for Lagan Valley’s new MP, who has already ‘hit the ground running’

Lagan Valley’s new MP Sorcha Eastwood has hit the ground running since she took up office at the beginning of July and she is determined not to waste any time during her time in office.

With a long list of issues to deal with, from education to health, potholes to local business, she has pledged to work for the entire community in Lagan Valley, with no issue too big or small for her and her team to get their teeth into.

Born and raised in Lisburn, Ms Eastwood was a pupil at St Joseph’s Primary School before going on to St Dominic’s Grammar School.

Since she was young she has been inspired by her family and their commitment to community service.

Lagan Valley's new Alliance MP Sorcha Eastwood has hit the ground running. Pic credit: Roger Harris

“I come from a very community-minded family,” Ms Eastwood explained. “We volunteered at church, at the youth club.

“It was always about thinking of others. My family is mixed so it was always cross community work, that’s just the way it was.

"That gave me a real grounding in constituency work.”

After deciding against studying law at university, she completed a pilot scheme and became one of the youngest Tesco store managers in Northern Ireland.

Lagan Valley MP Sorcha Eastwood meets Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Pic credit: Alliance

“It really gave me confidence to manage people,” she continued. “It made me see a different side of myself.”

Ms Eastwood then went back to university at Jordanstown and studied Business and Economics, with a special focus on human resources and employment.

She then began work in the construction industry before going to work for North Down Alliance MP Stephen Farry, where she got a real taste for political life.

"I joined the party in 2011 ahead of the Assembly election.” she explained. “I called Trevor Lunn’s office in Lisburn to ask if I could help with the election campaign."

Lagan Valley MP Sorcha Eastwood recently opened the new garden at Pond Park Care Home. Pic credit: Alliance

She was elected to Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council in May 2019 and just a few years later she was elected to the Stormont Assembly to represent Lagan Valley.

With Alliance steadily increasing their numbers in the Lagan Valley area Ms Eastwood had her eye on the Westminster seat and was elected as the constituency’s MP in July this year.

Despite only being in office for just over a month she has already spoken in Parliament and has prioritised several issues, including the health service, education, with a particular focus on special educational needs, and the economy.

She is also keen to promote Lagan Valley and help to boost business in Lisburn city centre.

Lagan Valley MP Sorcha Eastwood recently met with representatives of Blood Cancer UK and other representatives from Myeloma & Leukaemia organisations at Westminster She is campaigning for a UK wide enrolment for clinical cancer trials. Pic credit: Alliance

"I just want people to know I mean business,” she continued. “Lagan Valley is a diverse vibrant, changing community.

"It doesn’t mean anyone has to lose their identity. We make each other stronger and that is the future of this place.

"I intend to do things in a business-like way. I have been working full time for 20 years and I have my own life experiences which are important as well.

"I still live in the same small street I’ve always lived in and that is not going to change any time soon. I am just the girl next door.

"For me the job is to put the constituency first.

"What is the point of having an MP if they don’t want to listen to you?

"I have already hit the ground running.”